What’s next for Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs?

Last week, Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs officially lost its food establishment license and was forced to close after it was found to have violated Jackson County mask mandate policies.

On Saturday, the cafe reopened to customers, except this time as a private club , requiring membership and other special provisions.

After the Labor Day holiday weekend, some wondered what was next for the cafe.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Jackson County said officials are exploring their options.

“The County will take the necessary steps to ensure the health order is enforced,” spokesperson Marshanna Smith said in an e-mailed statement.

Those steps, however, remain unclear, and Smith said the county had no further comment.

The cafe’s owner, Amanda Wohletz, told KSHB 41 reporter Sarah Plake last Friday she believes the only thing mask mandates have done is hurt restaurants and bars.

"It didn't work the first time," Wohletz said. "It hasn't worked in two years. So why are you going to keep making restaurants and bars suffer who have already suffered for so long?"

