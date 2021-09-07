10 Reasons To Fall In Love With Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires had long been on my mind before I finally got a chance to visit. I had a feeling that I would like the place, but you never know until you get there, right? The country had been in the news a lot because of the economic struggles, but I must admit that even when I saw people queuing outside banks on the news, I could not help but look at the background, and the architecture, and dream about seeing the city for myself. But the initial introduction was not what I had imagined.