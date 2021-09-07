CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2020-21 Player Review: Justin Braun was out of necessity

By Thomas P. Williams
Cover picture for the articleThe moment Matt Niskanen retired, the stop-gap solution was quickly taken, gobbled up like a last piece of ham and stuffed down your hole, and that ham was Justin Braun. The elder veteran of the blue line that was acquired for a couple draft picks from the San Jose Sharks the summer prior, was on an expiring deal and while it might have made sense just to let him walk, with another established right-handed shot parting ways with the NHL, then it kind of fit that they just brought back this dude that they’re already familiar with.

