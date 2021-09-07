CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Former Pro-Basketball Player Is Shifting The Way The World Views Women Athletes. Here's How

By Jasmine Browley
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only do female athletes have to combat gender inequity, but racial barriers as well. Women athletes are treated unfairly. Full stop. This is well-known but was recently magnified in isolated incidents chronicled on social media that called out inequities between male and female sports players. Earlier this year, women’s college basketball players and coaches expose the disparities between their tournament and the men’s.

WHAS 11

Former UofL basketball players share concerns with university leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70 former University of Louisville basketball players filed out of the elevators at Cardinal Stadium Monday night. Their mission? To meet with athletic director Vince Tyra, President Neeli Bendapudi and current Head Coach Chris Mack. “That was an opportunity for guys to grow closer to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS DFW

How A Former Southlake Carroll High Girls Basketball Player Earned A Super Bowl Ring

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 season Thursday night, Sept. 9, against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a true test for the Cowboys, as the Buccaneers are welcoming back all 22 starters from the team that earned the championship ring last February. “Oh, you mean Champa-Bay?” That’s how Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips describes the city where she works. Casey Phillips – former CBS 11 Sports Intern Phillips has spent the last several years with the Buccaneers and covered the 2020 championship season that culminated with Tampa Bay becoming the first NFL team to play in, and...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Paige Bueckers
Digiday

How a women’s basketball vertical convinced the WNBA to fund its foray into print

What’s old is new again. WSLAM started out two years ago as a channel on social media under SLAM, the basketball magazine running for over two decades. Now, the digital vertical covering women’s basketball is going analog, with a special print issue on Sept. 15 sponsored by the WNBA, to coincide with the league’s 25th anniversary.
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

Former college basketball player overcomes self-doubt to find success at UVU

UVU senior Tori Hooper was born and raised in Potomac Falls, Virginia. As the oldest of seven kids, Hooper has a great bond with all of her siblings and considers them to be her best friends. Growing up, she used to play basketball with her siblings — and by the time she finished her eighth-grade year, Hooper stood at nearly 6’2″.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Top 2023 post player Breya Cunningham includes UCLA women's basketball in top 8

The Bruins got some more good news in regards to one of their upcoming recruiting classes, this time via one of the top players in the country. Class of 2023 post player Breya Cunningham narrowed her list of finalists to eight on Tuesday, and UCLA women's basketball made the cut alongside UConn, Oregon, Texas, Duke, Arizona, USC and Notre Dame. The Bruins made the top six for 2023 guard Amari Whiting earlier Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball report: Athletic office didn’t do enough to stop unhealthy culture

An outside investigation into problems within Syracuse University’s women’s basketball team revealed that the athletic department did not do enough to address the troubling behavior of the program’s leadership, the school said today. Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announced that the investigation had been completed, along with a summary of...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Syracuse women's basketball investigation: Athletic department failed in eliminating 'unhealthy environment'

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announced Friday that an investigation into the Syracuse women's basketball team revealed that the athletic department did not do enough to address the disturbing actions from the program's leadership. Syracuse announced that the investigation had detailed interviews with 55 athletes, managers, coaches and administrators. More than 120 people were invited to participate. In-depth details were not released as to be sensitive to the privacy of the individuals who were interviewed but there were two big conclusions.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

ACC plays Women's Basketball on Sunday

I don't know about the Big XII for Women's Basketball. The ACC plays Men's basketball on Sunday too, but it's usually one game. If the Big XII did the same they could just not schedule BYU for that Sunday game,. same with women's basketball to schedule their games another time not Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville Women's Basketball: Recruiting Notebook

It's September 1 and a key date in the recruiting cycle for women's college basketball programs. Per the NCAA rules, the day is the first time that a rising junior - the Class of 2023 - can be called or contacted by women's college basketball coaches. Prior to this day,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well. During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
WRGB

Syracuse Athletics mishandled women's basketball misconduct complaints, report finds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An independent investigation found the Syracuse University Athletic Department did not adequately respond to allegations of misconduct within the women's basketball program, particularly by former coach Quentin Hillsman. At least 19 people accused Hillsman of bullying and other inappropriate behavior earlier this year. He resigned over the...
SYRACUSE, NY

