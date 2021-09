Smart, the brand known for its eeny-weeny city cars, is going through a revitalisation. Part of that is an all-new SUV, previewed here by this: the Concept #1. And it is, for a Smart: 4290mm long, 1910mm wide and 1698mm tall. While those numbers are relatively meaningless in isolation, it essentially highlights that the Concept #1 is around the same size of a B-segment SUV (like the Peugeot 2008, Ford Puma, Vauxhall Mokka etc.). That's positively massive for a Smart; it's around half a metre longer than both generations of the ForFour and even the long-but-low Roadster from the early 2000s, for example.

