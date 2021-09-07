CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Summer Of Soul': Gladys Knight

 7 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. During our "Summer Of Soul" series, we've been featuring interviews from our archives with performers who were part of the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of free concerts showcasing all kinds of black music. That festival is the subject of the recent documentary "Summer Of Soul," directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. It's now streaming on Hulu. To conclude our series, an interview with Gladys Knight.

wmra.org

'Summer Of Soul': Singer Mavis Staples

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, Professor of Television Studies at Rowan University, in for Terry Gross. We're concluding our "Summer Of Soul" series today, listening back to performers who were featured in the Questlove documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, with interviews from Mavis Staples and Gladys Knight.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Questlove to appear at Paisley Park with his film 'Summer of Soul'

How often do you get to see one of the best movies of the year with its director, in a room with an extraordinary sound system?. "Summer of Soul," the acclaimed music documentary, will be screened Sept. 19 at Paisley Park, and Questlove, who directed it, will not only attend but will participate in a Q&A and present a DJ set.
EDINA, MN
ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Enjoy your favorite summer beverage with a twist of the blues! Just tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon to 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got new releases for ya from Skylar Rogers and Mike Zito! In addition, you’ll hear choice tracks from Bobby “Blackhat” Walters, the 1972 Ann Arbor Blues & Jazz Festival, Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King and Tas Cru! The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are Jerry Garcia, David Grisman and Tony Rice with their album-The Pizza Tapes! So, crank up the sound this Thursday on Soul of the Blues as the Blueshound brings you two hours of mind shuddering, butt fluttering blues!
MUSIC
solzyatthemovies.com

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over – Toronto 2021

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over might not break new ground but the film is a revealing documentary about the singer/songwriter. “What the World Needs Now,” “Say A Little Prayer,” and “Don’t Make Me Over” are among a number of songs in Warwick’s discography. You might know the songs but do you know who Dionne Warwick is as a person. Do you know how she has used her voice in the name of humanitarian causes? She is one of the biggest fighters in the fight against AIDS. Regardless of whether you do or don’t, you might have an interest in learning her story. Trust me–you will not regret it!
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Music at the Intersection wraps inaugural weekend with Lalah Hathaway

Music royalty helped bring the three-day Music at the Intersection festival to a close Sunday night in Grand Center. Lalah Hathaway and St. Louis favorites Denise Thimes and Anita Jackson performed as part of the festival’s big-ticket finale at the Fox Theatre. Shows took place at multiple venues. Sunday performers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TVOvermind

The Five Best Portrayals of R&B Singers in Movies

Over the last several decades, R&B music has provided the soundtrack for countless moments in people’s lives. From weddings to graduations, to funerals, R&B music has the versatility to be played for any occasion. Some of the genre’s most noteworthy artists have had their stories turned into biopics. Although biographical movies can be hit or miss, there have been some that have really done wonders when it comes to bringing these stories to life. In fact, some of these portrayals have been so good that the actors will forever be linked to the singers they played. Continue reading to see our list of the five best portrayals of R&B singers in movies.
MOVIES
washingtoninformer.com

Rick James Documentary Dives Deeper Than Rump-Shaking Hits

At the height of his chart-topping career at Motown in the late 1970s through the 1980s, Rick James was considered the artist that saved the giant 1960s R&B record label. The documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” tells all before and after the height of his success. The director and executive producer Sacha Jenkins assembled an impressive range of footage and commentators that will keep you engaged and doing a lot of chair dancing. The film premieres on Sept. 30 on Showtime.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dionne Warwick, star of a new documentary, keeps smiling

The first standing ovation Dionne Warwick ever received was as a 6-year-old, when her reverend grandfather brought her up to the pulpit of the St. Luke’s AME Church in Newark New Jersey where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” for a rapt congregation. Warwick's most recent standing ovation, though, was on Saturday, at the Toronto International Film Festival after the premiere of the documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over." Though the festival has been a more muted affair this year because of the pandemic, the 80-year-old Warwick has made the most of it. Over the weekend, she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Dionne Warwick Talks HIV/AIDS Activism, ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ Remake

Music icon Dionne Warwick says she embraced HIV/AIDS activism in the 1980s after seeing so many of her peers in the music industry be struck down by the pandemic disease well before it was fully understood. “I became sensitive to the fact that it affected so many people within my industry — lighting people, sound people, hair, makeup, it went on and on and on,” Warwick told a press conference for the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over as it receives a world premiere at TIFF. Having worked early as an artist aiming to heighten public awareness of the AIDS epidemic,...
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)

My Morning Jacket's tour hit NYC for two nights at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday and Saturday (9/10 and 9/11). They played entirely different sets each night with no repeats: Friday got "Wordless Chorus," "Run It," "Dondante," "Touch Me, I'm Going To Scream Pt. 1" and more, while Saturday night got "One Big Holiday," "Golden," two Marvin Gaye covers ("Mercy Mercy Me" and "What's Going On"), "Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2" and more.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Don Was, Blue Note’s Renaissance Music Man

Don Was was born Donald Fagenson in Detroit on September 13, 1952. A hitmaker in his own right with Was (Not Was), producer of hundreds of key albums by everyone from the Rolling Stones to Bob Dylan and from Bonnie Raitt to Brian Wilson, he’s also been president of Blue Note Records since 2012.
ENTERTAINMENT
MTV

Normani Tributes Janet Jackson By Twerking on Teyana Taylor

Normani brought the audience to the "Wild Side" during Sunday night's VMAs. The former Fifth Harmony member returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since she dribbled and dunked during "Motivation" on the 2019 awards show. Normani took to the stage this year and brought her new single,...
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Georgia Anne Muldrow Blazes her Own Trail

Georgia Anne Muldrow laughs easily when she speaks. The charm of her laughter does not come from anything silly, although she can be downright funny in frank conversation. Rather, the breathy chortle you hear when speaking with the free, funky progressive jazz/R&B/hip-hop multi-hyphenate expresses sheer joy at the fact that music is an everyday part of her self-empowered existence, and that all of her sound and all of her life flows into, and from, one towering tributary: her soul.
MUSIC

