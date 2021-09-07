'Summer Of Soul': Gladys Knight

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over might not break new ground but the film is a revealing documentary about the singer/songwriter. “What the World Needs Now,” “Say A Little Prayer,” and “Don’t Make Me Over” are among a number of songs in Warwick’s discography. You might know the songs but do you know who Dionne Warwick is as a person. Do you know how she has used her voice in the name of humanitarian causes? She is one of the biggest fighters in the fight against AIDS. Regardless of whether you do or don’t, you might have an interest in learning her story. Trust me–you will not regret it!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO