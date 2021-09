It may be surprising that many U.S. military veterans who have access to generous GI Bill education benefits take out student loans to pay for higher education, but a Pew analysis of survey data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that many actually borrow a substantial amount. This and related issues have taken on a higher profile recently as lawmakers and advocates express concerns about mounting student debt, including indebtedness among veterans.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO