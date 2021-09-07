No More Heroes 3 beginner’s guide

Switch is the place to be for excellent shmups and there have been some recent offerings from CAVE so let's check out Espgaluda II. After thoroughly enjoying the great shoot 'em up Mushihimesama a few months back, I was thrilled when I saw that Espgaluda II was finally getting a console release in the west. Over the years since its initial arcade release back in 2005, it has received various ports and enhanced iterations in Japan and this Switch release is thankfully a culmination of everything so far. Well, except for the fact that we still don't have the original Espgaluda; hopefully, that'll come out soon along with a bunch of other CAVE shmups but I digress.

