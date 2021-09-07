Area Helps IDA Victims

The impact of Hurricane Ida has been severe for our neighbors in Louisiana. The damage sustained along the southern region has wiped out nearly 60 to 100 percent of the infrastructure in these communities. Many of our brothers and sisters in blue are working with limited resources and staff to provide for their communities safety. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been busy this last week with efforts to assist the areas in southern Louisiana affected most by Hurricane Ida. Sheriff Mooney has sent two teams to assist in disaster recovery efforts.