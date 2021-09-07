CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
In the tradition of The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror, and coming about a year after a LEGO Star Wars Christmas special, Lucasfilm now has a Halloween special headed to Disney+. It’s called LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and it’s an anthology of spooky (but still quite silly) LEGO Star Wars stories.

