There is no doubt that the Kentucky Wildcats need to bounce back in a big way this season after a disastrous 2020-21 campaign. One crucial spot in order to ensure that success is at the point guard spot and making sure it is handled by the best player possible. Kentucky head coach John Calipari recently spoke about his options at point guard between Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington and Davion Mintz.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO