CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Sudie Crouch: This beagle was a darn good dog

By Sudie Crouch
Forsyth County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though German Shepherds seem to be part of our family canon, there was one dog that holds a special place in our lives. Pepper, my evil beagle, was like no other. The little 10-inch, tri-colored beagle was perhaps the best gift my ex-husband ever gave me. Named after the peppering on her front feet that we were told would make her not suitable for being a show beagle, she was also the runt of her litter, making her too small to make a good hunting dog and there were concerns she couldn’t be bred. So he got her for an incredible price of something ridiculous like $100 to cover her vet visits.

www.forsythnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
koamnewsnow.com

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PETS
Hello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting Dog#Beagle#Friendship#German#The German Shepherds
Parade

25 Calm Dog Breeds That Make the Best Couch Potato Companions

When deciding which pup is best for you, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for a jogging partner, or a pooch who can play fetch until the sun goes down? How about a mellow, easygoing dog that loves an afternoon nap?. Folks looking for a laid-back, calm pup...
PETS
BGR.com

If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
koamnewsnow.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS
purewow.com

The 2 Most Misunderstood Dog Breeds (Who Are Actually Major People Pleasers)

Like people, dogs come with all kinds of personality traits. Some are big cuddlers, while others want their space. Some are super outgoing and can make friends with practically anyone, while others need more time to warm up. There are, however, two specific breeds that tend to get misrepresented. Often labeled as “aggressive” they're not usually thought of as sweet or family friendly. So we called on Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, Animal Health and Behavior Consultant at Camp Bow Wow, to give us the rundown on these canines and debunk the myth.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kiss Country 93.7

Why Are So Many People Overlooking This Adorable Dog?

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...
PETS
parentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PETS
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
PETS
Telegraph

Should we let our dogs sleep on our beds?

When it comes to our two beloved cocker spaniels, Ellroy and his son Larkin, I am a soft touch. Treats at the table, perching uncomfortably on the sofa so they can starfish, more toys than Hamley’s… in fact, I’m hopeless. Until it comes to bedtime. At lights-out, I become Canine Von Trapp, sending them straight to their sleeping crates without passing Go – or the bedroom.
PETS
animalfair.com

Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!

Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
PETS
Forsyth County News

Sudie Crouch: The secret life of mamas revealed

The first time it dawned on me that Mama had been ‘someone’ other than a mom, I was 19 years old. Sad, I know. But up until that point, I had just always seen her as a mother, keeping me from danger and fun, fighting motherly battles, all while clinging to her Virginia Slim 120.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Modesto Bee

Modesto pet columnist: Train your dog by always being the good guy

One of the simplest, most successful means to teach a dog to be well behaved and to maintain a great relationship is to always, always, be the “good guy.” Before any formal, positive training begins, your dog should understand that everything he enjoys in life is provided by you, and that close to you is always the safest place to be. These two, uncomplicated concepts become the foundation for a great relationship between dog and human.
MODESTO, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Cream Cheese

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Cream CheeseCream Cheese is a happy-go-lucky beagle girl ISO a foster home or a forever home.She is a 2-year-old, 25-pound mostly red and white beagle with beautiful eyes! Cream Cheese is a friendly, waggy tail beagle that would do well in any home.She likes both […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is Cream Cheese appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
siouxlandproud.com

Good Day Pets – A Group of Dogs!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!. They seem to have happy faces inside the screen door. Thanks to Christee Johnson for sharing this group of dogs with us today!. If you would like to see your pet’s...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Is Avocado Good For Dogs?

Avocado is a popular health food these days. Avocado toast, avocado fries, guacamole … it’s everywhere. And when we humans find a food we like to eat, our dogs are often nearby, hopefully wondering if they’re going to get a bite. But is it okay to share this fruit with your dog?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy