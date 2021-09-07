Latin Image 30th Anniversary Reunion
HOUSTON, TX -- Latin Image, the Tejano sensation, is celebrating their 30th anniversary on October 9 at 8:00 p.m. with a special one-night reunion performance at Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Avenue. Presented by Rockefellers and Jetspeed Productions, the Houston-based music group will reunite members from their 30-year span to perform songs from each of their albums, including songs from the Imagen Latina album, in three acts to showcase each decade and band versions. For tickets, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/latin-image-reunion-tickets-164532630527.www.woodlandsonline.com
Comments / 0