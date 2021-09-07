Latin Image 30th Anniversary Reunion

MURRIETA - The City of Murrieta will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its incorporation with a birthday bash Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 p.m. until just after 9 p.m. The free event features family-friendly activities, a scooter demonstration, firefighter hose down and live music. The day culminates with a bang during a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m. The fun takes place at Murrieta’s California Oaks Sports Park, 40600 California Oaks Road. Murrieta Mayor Scott Vinton expressed his excitement for the upcoming celebration. “While we couldn’t hold our birthday bash earlier in the summer as we usually do, we are excited to celebrate throughout the year so we can continue to reflect on how far Murrieta has come in the past 30 years,” Vinton said. With its incorporation July 1, 1.

