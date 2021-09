‘The Interview’ is a political action-comedy movie that follows popular talk-show host Dave Skylark (James Franco) and his producer Aaron Rapaport (Seth Rogen) as they travel to North Korea to interview the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un (Randall Park). However, they have an ulterior motive to be there. Right before they departed from America, the CIA approached them and requested them to kill the dictator. Well aware of the danger associated with the task, Dave and Aaron eventually agree to do it. Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the film. Its release was mired in controversy because of its plot and resulted in an international situation. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘The Interview,’ we got you covered.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO