Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets: Betting Lines

WHEW. We’re definitely back. Stress over Notre Dame Fighting Irish games is so back. After Sunday’s insanity, I believe we are all ready to see ND build from being 1-0 and move on for the rest of the season. After having to be road warriors, the Irish are coming back to South Bend and the House That Rockne Built to play their first home game of the 2021 Season. The game against Toledo should be a bit different from the game against FSU for many reasons. The betting lines that we see for the game are different, too. Let’s break it down.