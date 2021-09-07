CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Warrior Mannion dealing with intestinal infection in Italy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Warriors guard Nico Mannion has not been able to take the floor with Italian club Virtus Bologna yet as he deals with an intestinal infection. Mannion, who is listed at 190 pounds, has been weakened by the infection and appears to have lost a substantial amount of weight. Here's...

Former Wildcat Nico Mannion on the mend from Intestinal Virus

Following a rather successful showing at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Nico Mannion is on the mend after contracting an Intestinal Virus. If you have been paying attention this off-season, you would have seen that Nico Mannion has been staying busy. From participating in the Summer Olympics, to signing with Virtus Bologna of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, there has been no shortage of headlines for the former Wildcat.
