Defense to Offense: Leveling Up Your Business Strategy in the New World

By Andrew Walker
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the name of the game for so many businesses was simple — just keep swimming. Staying afloat alone was a monumental task for many, and long-term plans were temporarily shelved; a business strategy that prioritized defense was the only option. It’s no surprise that the biggest initiative for so many was taking on a more robust digital strategy. Although we’re not at the finish line of the pandemic, there is now light at the end of this never ending tunnel and businesses are able to start thinking long-term; a robust offense is once again on the table.

