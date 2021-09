Now that the international break is over, it was a good time to discuss the World Cup qualifying matches that have occurred for the United States Men’s National Team. On the previous episode, we did a deep dive into the 3 matches, complete with an interview with Eric Schmitz of the World of Concacaf Podcast. On Episode 61, we dip into the mailbag to answer some of your questions about the three matches and what’s to come for the USMNT.

