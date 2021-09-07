SolRazr Secures $1.5M to Create Decentralized Developer Ecosystem for Solana Blockchain

Popularly known as an "Ethereum killer," it isn't surprising that the Solana blockchain finds itself in strife with Ethereum enthusiasts. Solana has seen success with the launch of its Degenerative Ape NFT. Solanart has also released the exact copy of the widely popular Ethereum NFT project, CryptoPunks, and an entity has released a text-based derivative Bored Ape Yacht Club. The announcement of these NFT launches was enough to generate deep criticism of Solana.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO