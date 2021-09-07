CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SolRazr Secures $1.5M to Create Decentralized Developer Ecosystem for Solana Blockchain

Cover picture for the articleSolana-enabled venture platform SolRazr has introduced a decentralized developer ecosystem for the Solana blockchain, “comprising Launchpad, Accelerator, and Developer Tools,” according to an update shared with CI. As mentioned in a release, SolRazr is specifically designed to serve as the “de-facto” fundraising and developer platform for initiatives currently building on...

#Solrazr Secures#Developer Tools#Ci#Pos#Tps#Solrazr Co#Morningstar Ventures#Genesis Block Ventures#Cms Holdings#Panony#Skynet Trading#Frax Finance#Managing Partner#Moonrock Capital#Ascensive Assets
