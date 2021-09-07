CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

16 die as floods swamp public hospital in central Mexico

By GERARDO CARRILLO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
TULA, Mexico (AP) — Torrential rains in central Mexico suddenly flooded a hospital early Tuesday, killing 16 patients, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out, the national Social Security Institute said.

A video posted on the agency’s social media feed said about 40 other patients survived as waters rose swiftly in downtown Tula, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City, and flooded the public hospital around 6 a.m.

Video recorded inside the hospital showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients.

Later Tuesday, emergency personnel evacuated the hospital, loading patients into ambulances to be taken to other health centers.

IMSS Director Zoé Robledo said the waters knocked out power to the area as well as the hospital’s generators.

He said the hospital had been caring for 56 patients, about half of them suffering from COVID-19.

Rescue teams of firefighters and soldiers steered boats through Tula’s streets rescuing people from flooded homes.

The town’s central market was completely flooded. In one location beside the river, a jumble of semi-trailers, buses, tanker trucks and cars lodged against each other semi-submerged at odd angles in rushing water.

Residents carried boxes and bags of salvaged belongings to higher ground.

Tula Mayor Manuel Hernández Badillo said at a news conference, “Today the important thing is saving lives.”

Wess Haubrich

Serial killer identified in south Florida

The man in question died in a 2005 plane crash. More than 20 years after his alleged reign of terror began, Roberto Wagner Fernandes, died in a plane crash. He was responsible for three murders over a 14-month stretch according to Broward County officials.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

