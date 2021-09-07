CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This the Biggest Greenbush Ever?

Cover picture for the articleSome surf edits can send chills up your spine. Like this one, from Nic von Rupp. Recently the Portuguese tube-hound met up with Floridian Nate Behl in Indo and went on a hunt for throaty Mentawaii cylinders–and found them aplenty. According to von Rupp, his session at Greenbush (the chills-up-the-spine one you’ll see above) presented some of the “biggest, heaviest, shallowest and most dangerous waves” he’s ever surfed. Click play to see von Rupp and Behl score waves to remember–and a few wipeouts they’d like to forget.

Surfline

Wave of the Day: Nate Behl, Greenbush, August 15

‘Bout a month ago, there was an onslaught of swell in Indonesia. Those few lucky enough to be there were practically drowning in barrels. And one crew of travelers we kept a close eye on was Portugal’s Nic Von Rupp and Florida’s Nate Behl, who scored the Mentawais practically alone and took quite the gamble on a strike mission to Greenbush.
surfer.com

Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon Chase Down Never-Ending Indonesian Tubes

If there’s a tube to be surfed, barrel specialists Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon will find it. On a somewhat recent trip to Indonesia, the Hawaiian pals sniffed out liquid perfection all around the islands and spent days amassing footage for the highly enjoyable edit above. Click play to watch two experts navigate their way around some of the world’s finest reefs.
