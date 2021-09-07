Is This the Biggest Greenbush Ever?

Some surf edits can send chills up your spine. Like this one, from Nic von Rupp. Recently the Portuguese tube-hound met up with Floridian Nate Behl in Indo and went on a hunt for throaty Mentawaii cylinders–and found them aplenty. According to von Rupp, his session at Greenbush (the chills-up-the-spine one you’ll see above) presented some of the “biggest, heaviest, shallowest and most dangerous waves” he’s ever surfed. Click play to see von Rupp and Behl score waves to remember–and a few wipeouts they’d like to forget.