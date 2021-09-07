CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Inkster home explodes Tuesday, woman inside expected to be okay

By FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Inkster Fire Department said a woman is expected to be okay after her home exploded Tuesday afternoon and the cause is believed to be a gas leak. A little before 1 p.m., a call about an explosion in Inkster came in for a home on Hickory Street in the city of Inkster, which is just a few blocks west of Inkster Road. According to the fire chief, a woman was inside the home when it exploded but is expected to be okay.

www.fox2detroit.com

