Inkster home explodes Tuesday, woman inside expected to be okay

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Inkster Fire Department said a woman is expected to be okay after her home exploded Tuesday afternoon and the cause is believed to be a gas leak. A little before 1 p.m., a call about an explosion in Inkster came in for a home on Hickory Street in the city of Inkster, which is just a few blocks west of Inkster Road. According to the fire chief, a woman was inside the home when it exploded but is expected to be okay.