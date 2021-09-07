CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comcast Announces $125,000 Contribution to United Cajun Navy in Support of Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts in Louisiana

L'Observateur
Cover picture for the article(LaPlace, LA)– In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which devastated parts of Southeastern Louisiana and surrounding areas, Comcast is making a $125,000 contribution to the United Cajun Navy, a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization based in Baton Rouge. United Cajun Navy is providing relief efforts in impacted areas of Louisiana, including hard-hit Houma and LaPlace.

