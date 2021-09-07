Comcast Announces $125,000 Contribution to United Cajun Navy in Support of Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts in Louisiana
(LaPlace, LA)– In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which devastated parts of Southeastern Louisiana and surrounding areas, Comcast is making a $125,000 contribution to the United Cajun Navy, a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization based in Baton Rouge. United Cajun Navy is providing relief efforts in impacted areas of Louisiana, including hard-hit Houma and LaPlace.lobservateur.com
