Are Monster Energy Drinks Bad For You?
Monster Energy drinks are carbonated energy drinks made with caffeine and other ingredients, such as vitamins, sodium, and preservatives (via Livestrong). Depending on the type and flavor, Monster Energy drinks can contain anywhere from 70 to 80 milligrams of caffeine per serving and 140 to 187 milligrams per can. This is roughly around the same amount of caffeine as an 8-ounce cup of coffee, and the majority of Monster Energy drinks consist of two servings.www.healthdigest.com
