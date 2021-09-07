'Outlander' Fans Are Beyond Pumped After Seeing Sam Heughan’s News on Instagram

There’s always a risk that stars will have to cancel their con appearances. Sam Heughan has canceled before, but will it happen at Wizard World Chicago 2021?. Something I always say when it comes to conventions is not to go there for one particular star. There is always the chance that a star will cancel, and the tickets aren’t refundable (outside of those specific for the actor). It means you’re left with a convention ticket you may not want to go to, and you don’t get your money back.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO