'Outlander' Fans Are Beyond Pumped After Seeing Sam Heughan’s News on Instagram
Outlander fans hoping to get their hands on actor Sam Heughan's beloved Sassenach whiskey are now in luck. After devastating fans with the news that the release of The Sassenach Spirit of Home Edition on August 25 in the U.S. had been delayed due to worldwide shipping problems, Jamie Fraser himself confirmed on Instagram that the new release date for the booze is September 7 (which is today!). On Monday, he shared a video of himself holding a bottle of his special edition blended scotch whiskey with a short and sweet message in the caption: "It's coming home."www.goodhousekeeping.com
