CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Outlander' Fans Are Beyond Pumped After Seeing Sam Heughan’s News on Instagram

By Kayla Keegan
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlander fans hoping to get their hands on actor Sam Heughan's beloved Sassenach whiskey are now in luck. After devastating fans with the news that the release of The Sassenach Spirit of Home Edition on August 25 in the U.S. had been delayed due to worldwide shipping problems, Jamie Fraser himself confirmed on Instagram that the new release date for the booze is September 7 (which is today!). On Monday, he shared a video of himself holding a bottle of his special edition blended scotch whiskey with a short and sweet message in the caption: "It's coming home."

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Rebel Wilson's Fans Are Going Ballistic in the Best Way After Seeing Her Cryptic Instagram

Rebel Wilson is feeling good at the moment. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star shared a sultry picture and video clip on Instagram of herself striking a few poses for a photoshoot. Accompanying the gorgeous photo and short video was a rather cryptic caption that hinted at Rebel celebrating something exciting. She wrote, "💙 had some great news today. I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you 💙 so lucky, so grateful 😇."
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan changed Caitriona Balfe: he chose his ideal co-star and he is not the actress of Outlander

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe currently make up one of the most beloved couples in fiction, due to what was done in Outlander, where they play Jamie and Claire Fraser. Fans notice in the series the great chemistry they have, something that has crossed the screen and has led them to be great friends. Taking this into account, the actor’s answer to the question of who would be his ideal co-protagonist is strange. Who did you choose?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Vlahos
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Diana Gabaldon
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan’s New Role in Caitriona Balfe’s Life: They’re More Than Friends

If there is a key point in the success of OutlanderThat is undoubtedly the chemistry that its protagonists have. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who play the greats Jamie and Claire Fraser, became the most beloved couple in the period series. Their marriage, which was caused by fate and time travel, showed a passion and love rarely seen on the small screen.
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan has a passion and it’s not acting

Thanks to Outlander, Sam Heughan catapulted himself to international fame. Since the series was launched by Netflix, his name began to travel the world. Is that, his role as Jamie Fraser sentenced him not only as one of the best actors, but also as one of the leading men in the industry. Knight, warrior and free are some of the characteristics that define his character.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan’s Sassenach Whisky is Finally Back, But Not For Long

The sixth season of Outlander won’t be back until early 2022, but Sam Heughan’s got a solution for Droughtlander. He’s bringing back his limited edition whisky, “Sassenach,” inspired by the nickname his character, Jamie Fraser, calls his wife, Claire Fraser (Caítriona Balfe). Is anyone else singing, “He’s bringing whisky back, get your Sassenach,” to the tune of Justin Timberlake’s “He’s bringing sexy back?” Or am I alone? Alone. Cool. So this Droughtlander has been tough for all of us, but Heughan’s whisky is a way to fill the drought but also get dehydrated! Confusing, I know. We’ve pulled together everything you will need to properly enjoy a whisky-drinking, binge-watching Outlander night.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Starz#Good Housekeeping
FanSided

Will Sam Heughan have to cancel his Wizard World Chicago 2021 appearance?

There’s always a risk that stars will have to cancel their con appearances. Sam Heughan has canceled before, but will it happen at Wizard World Chicago 2021?. Something I always say when it comes to conventions is not to go there for one particular star. There is always the chance that a star will cancel, and the tickets aren’t refundable (outside of those specific for the actor). It means you’re left with a convention ticket you may not want to go to, and you don’t get your money back.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan made fun of the protagonists of the Vampire Diaries

With the success of Outlander Sam Heughan it was catapulted, immediately, towards international fame. When the series, based on the books by Diana Gabaldón, arrived on Netflix, the furor was impossible to stop. This fiction, which follows the romantic story of Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), is a success around the world and this opened many doors for the actor. Since his name is known globally, as well as his acting level, he does not stop adding projects to his agenda.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Outlander Star Sam Heughan's Whisky Is Finally Available Again! Find Out When and Where You Can Get It

James Bond increased the popularity of the martini with his request for one shaken, not stirred. Not too long ago, actor Sam Heughan, who plays hot Scot Jamie Fraser in the Starz epic series Outlander, did the same for whisky as the creator of The Sassenach, a premium blended Scotch whisky that’s proven so popular, it’s actually pretty hard to find—until now!
DRINKS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Outlander: this is how Claire would react to Jamie’s infidelity with Malva

Fans of Outlander they can’t take it anymore. On June 1, the end of the filming of the sixth season was confirmed at the same time as the premiere date: it will be next year. There is no official date yet, but the production made it clear that there will be no new episodes until early 2022, the same time that work will begin on the seventh edition.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sam Heughan talked about Outlander, compared himself to Robert Pattinson and revealed his strategy for facing fame

Overnight and evidently thanks to its premiere on Netflix, Outlander became a worldwide hit. Such is so Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the protagonists, were catapulted to international fame. And, it is precisely for this reason that both have had to learn to handle the “fan phenomenon” in their lives, a totally radical change in their routine.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Which Wizard World Chicago package should you get for Sam Heughan?

Sam Heughan is heading to Wizard World Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 15. Which package do you need to get for the Outlander actor?. While there is certainly a risk that Sam Heughan won’t be able to attend on the day, right now, he’s schedule to appear at Wizard World Chicago next month. Outlander fans everywhere are likely looking for tickets for the event.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

11 most heartbreaking Outlander moments, ranked

Outlander is currently filming season six, and while we wait for Droughtlander to end and for our hearts to be broken all over again with plenty of new drama for the Fraser family, we have taken a look back at some of the most heart-wrenching moments on the show. Check out our top picks - and let us know what tear-jerker moments had you reaching for the issues!
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Just Shared a Makeup-Free Instagram and Fans Are Losing It

Let's start with the obvious: Tyra Banks is gorgeous, no matter how much makeup (or how little) she chooses to wear. That said, because Tyra's gigs over the years — including her most current role as solo host of Dancing With the Stars — we've often seen the runway model with a full face of foundation, eyeshadow, mascara and lipstick. But on Instagram, the former America's Next Top Model star decided to ditch all of that for a few fresh-faced selfies.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy