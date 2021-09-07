‘The Other Feud' Looks At The Civil War’s Effects On Hatfields And McCoys

The Gettysburg Foundation will host a free evening program on Civil War medicine from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital. The free, ticketed program offers ticket holders a unique perspective on Civil War era medicine. Retired Army Surgeon Bill Pulig will present Civil War Medicine: Facts & Fiction. Guests have the opportunity to hear Pulig present details on how 19th century small town, country doctors transitioned and trained to enable them to become battlefield army surgeons. While familiarizing guests with the daily tasks and realities of a field hospital surgeon, Pulig will also dispel some of the common “Hollywood” myths and fiction that have become familiar in movies. Pulig will take guests on the journey of a wounded soldier from the battlefield aid station to the field hospital to the evacuation hospital and on to the convalescent hospital. Guests will get a glimpse of how wounded soldiers were transported from one hospital to another, how soldiers were treated and eventually returned to their units or homes much as they are today. Guests will learn more about the Army Medical Department functions and practices both past and present.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO