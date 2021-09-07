CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Other Feud' Looks At The Civil War’s Effects On Hatfields And McCoys

Cover picture for the articleThe Hatfield and McCoy Feud is one of the best known legends in the country, well beyond its roots in West Virginia and Kentucky. Historian Philip Hatfield looks at how the Civil War, years before the feud itself, may have influenced the feudists themselves. Nearly all of the men involved, on both sides, fought in the war for the Confederates.

Augusta Free Press

Author discusses Civil War guerrillas at Pamplin Park

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes guest speaker Matthew Hulbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. Newsome will discuss Civil War guerrilla fighters in his presentation titled, “The Lawrence, Kansas...
wvxu.org

New Book Explores Ohio's Role In A Pivotal Civil War Battle

As the Civil War raged in 1862, the Confederate Army was looking to take the offensive. In September of that year, General Robert E. Lee invaded Maryland with his full army, intent on showing that the rebels could fight and win outside the war's southern theater. But the Union Army...
outerbanksvoice.com

Stream On: Civil War tales from the individual to the general(s)

In a nutshell: In 1861 a group of southern states sought to secede from the United States and form another federation (the ‘Con‘federacy). The U.S. went to war with the “Confederate States of America” to prevent it. By the time the U.S. had won, in 1865, 828,000(*) Americans had died. The war saw the mixture of modern weaponry (machine guns, mortars and repeating rifles) and traditional fighting techniques of two armies facing each other across a field and blazing away, in a crucible that came to address the American original sin of slavery.
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
wvpublic.org

Us & Them: Blair Mountain

One hundred years ago, West Virginia was home to our nation’s most violent labor uprising. For some, the Battle of Blair Mountain was a watershed moment when coal workers decided their rights were worth fighting and even dying for. The armed insurrection pitted 10,000 coal miners against 3,000 heavily armed coal industry guards and state troopers. The conflict came to a head because of the social and economic forces that hit West Virginia’s coal country after World War I. It was the largest labor uprising in American history and the largest armed conflict since the Civil War. And yet, the Battle of Blair Mountain is largely unknown to most Americans, including West Virginians.
stegenherald.com

Event Combined Local Civil War Experences

The Civil War began on April 12, 1861, when South Carolina militia fired on Fort Sumpter near Charleston, South Carolina. On Aug. 16 of that year, the effect of the war reached Ste. Genevieve when Union troops seized the local bank’s money for safekeeping due to rebel activity in the area. General John C. Fremont declared the state of Missouri under martial law on August 30, 1861.
HISTORY.com

How Photos from the Battle of Antietam Revealed the American Civil War's Horrors

Burying the dead on the battlefield of Antietam, September 1862; Photographed by Alxander Gardner. (Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Purchase, Florance Waterbury Bequest, 1970) In October 1862, a shocking and unique photo exhibition opened at Mathew B. Brady’s Broadway gallery in New York City. A small placard at the...
Eric Douglas
localsyr.com

Remembering The 149th: Onondaga County In The Civil War

September 23rd marks the 159th anniversary of the 149th NY Volunteer Regiment departing to join the Union Army of the Potomac in Harper’s Ferry VA. Robert Searing is curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association. He tells us about how, from that date in 1862, more than eleven hundred soldiers of the 149th NY fought courageously in some of the most significant battles of the Civil War, including the Battle of Gettysburg. Over the next two and a half years, the 149th NY Volunteer was among the most decorated infantry regiments in the Union Army, including five Medal of Honor winners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#Confederates#Virginia Militia#The Federal Army#Confederacy#Union#Federals#Confederate Veterans#Ptsd
Star News Online

Wilmington’s Cape Fear Civil War Round Table, discuss landmines

Wilmington’s Cape Fear Civil War Round Table will welcome James Madison University Professor Kenneth R. Rutherford and author of "America’s Buried History: Landmines in the Civil War" at the Thursday, Sept. 9 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 226 at Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Times Reporter

Civil War Round Table to hold September meeting

The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Community Room at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. The featured presenter will be Steve Ball, who will present "The Music of the Civil War." The program will share popular music of the Civil War from both sides of the conflict. The music will be presented in a chronological format, with the story of each song and what is happening in the Civil War at the same time.
Wrcbtv.com

3 In Your Town: Football and The American Civil War

Just about every aspect of modern-day America can be traced back in some way, shape or form to the American Civil War. And according to Chickamauga Park Ranger Will Wilson, that includes football. "You know you can look at football and the Civil War and see very similar things,” says...
gettysburgfoundation.org

Civil War Medicine: Facts & Fiction

The Gettysburg Foundation will host a free evening program on Civil War medicine from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital. The free, ticketed program offers ticket holders a unique perspective on Civil War era medicine. Retired Army Surgeon Bill Pulig will present Civil War Medicine: Facts & Fiction. Guests have the opportunity to hear Pulig present details on how 19th century small town, country doctors transitioned and trained to enable them to become battlefield army surgeons. While familiarizing guests with the daily tasks and realities of a field hospital surgeon, Pulig will also dispel some of the common “Hollywood” myths and fiction that have become familiar in movies. Pulig will take guests on the journey of a wounded soldier from the battlefield aid station to the field hospital to the evacuation hospital and on to the convalescent hospital. Guests will get a glimpse of how wounded soldiers were transported from one hospital to another, how soldiers were treated and eventually returned to their units or homes much as they are today. Guests will learn more about the Army Medical Department functions and practices both past and present.
theohiostar.com

Report: ‘Unknown’ Ballots in Georgia, Pennsylvania Surpass Biden’s Margin of Victory There

Georgia and Pennsylvania, two of the most closely contested states in last year’s presidential election, both logged a high number of unaccounted-for mail-in ballots, according to new reports from an election watchdog group. The Public Interest Legal Foundation determined this week that Pennsylvania had 15,175 undeliverable mail-in ballots and 425,606...
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
