This rock climbing trip day trip is designed for beginners with little to no climbing experience who are looking for a chance to go rock climbing outside with an experienced guide. This day trip is limited to six participants and everyone must be 18 or older to participate. Group travel is not included in this trip, so participants will meet at a designated time and place at Pictured Rocks County Park near Monticello, Iowa. Pre-trip information will include details on what to wear, what to bring, and how to prepare for a successful day of climbing at one of Iowa’s best climbing areas! Climbing equipment and experienced leadership are included in this unique Iowa adventure.

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO