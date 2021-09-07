Adrift In The Metaverse

It probably says something about the state of things in our world when so many of its richest people would rather be somewhere else. First came the race between Virgin’s Richard Branson and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, setting their hard-earned tax breaks alight and blasting off to the edge of space – the edge of space, admittedly, at our end. No sooner had anyone had chance to ask where their money might have been better spent than they were back. Branson was extolling the time-expanding potential of private space flight. Bezos refuelled his crusade for a “much grander human destiny” of saving the planet by moving all its stuff, and all its staff, somewhere else.

