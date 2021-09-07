UGI Corporation Completes Acquisition of Mountaineer Gas
VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has completed the previously announced acquisition of Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC, owner of Mountaineer Gas Company (“Mountaineer”), the largest gas local distribution company in West Virginia, for an enterprise value of $540 million. With all closing conditions now satisfied, including final regulatory approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission, Mountaineer becomes the newest wholly-owned subsidiary of UGI.www.mychesco.com
