Clinton County District Court Activity
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Whitney M. Roth, 28, 817 20th Ave. North, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd Aug. 2 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss. The protected party requested the matter be dismissed, the motion says. She was accused July 15 by the Clinton Police Department.www.clintonherald.com
Comments / 0