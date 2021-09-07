CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Police Department names Platt as new second-in-command

hamlethub.com
 7 days ago

The Ridgefield Police Department is pleased to announce that Captain Shawn Platt was promoted to the rank of Major. Major Platt was sworn-in on Friday afternoon at Town Hall. Major Platt started began his career in Ridgefield as a patrol officer in 1996. Thus far in his career he has held the following ranks and positions- Patrol Officer (1996-2001), Youth Officer/Detective (2001-2009), Patrol Sergeant (2009-2011), Patrol Lieutenant (2012-2019), Captain of the Division of Professional Standards (2019-2021), and was also the Accident Investigation Team Commander. Throughout his career, Major Platt has been very involved with the community especially with our youth. In 2002, he began the Junior Police Academy, one of our favorite community programs, as well as the Kids and Cops program which is held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgefield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second In Command#Police Sergeant#The Junior Police Academy#Exceptional Service Award
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy