Ridgefield Police Department names Platt as new second-in-command

The Ridgefield Police Department is pleased to announce that Captain Shawn Platt was promoted to the rank of Major. Major Platt was sworn-in on Friday afternoon at Town Hall. Major Platt started began his career in Ridgefield as a patrol officer in 1996. Thus far in his career he has held the following ranks and positions- Patrol Officer (1996-2001), Youth Officer/Detective (2001-2009), Patrol Sergeant (2009-2011), Patrol Lieutenant (2012-2019), Captain of the Division of Professional Standards (2019-2021), and was also the Accident Investigation Team Commander. Throughout his career, Major Platt has been very involved with the community especially with our youth. In 2002, he began the Junior Police Academy, one of our favorite community programs, as well as the Kids and Cops program which is held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield.