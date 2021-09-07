CEO of video game company steps down after tweet supporting Texas abortion law
The CEO of video game company Tripwire Interactive stepped down Monday, two days after tweeting his support for the Texas abortion ban and calling himself a "pro-life game developer." John Gibson, the now former CEO of the studio behind titles like "Maneater" and "Killing Floor," came under fire for his comments, as studio partners cut ties and people across the games industry said they would stop supporting his company.www.yourconroenews.com
Comments / 2