Louisville’s La Chandeleur Restaurant And Food Truck Is Up For Sale

La Chandeleur, a restaurant and food truck based in the Beechmont neighborhood that specializes in crêpes, has announced that it is up for sale. A Sept. 2 announcement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page and shared by owner Kyle Thomas: “It pains us to say, but we are stepping down as business owners of La Chandeleur. We’ve taken it as far as we can and would love for it to continue! If you love this brand and restaurant/food truck and would love for it to stay in Beechmont, message us as soon as possible for a unique opportunity!”