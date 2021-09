The Lady Pirates opened district last week against Karnes City and Poteet. They are in a big district with eight other teams and have a long district road ahead of them. They lost their first game against Karnes City but they rallied back and beat Poteet in three sets. It may not have been how they wanted to open district but the Pirates will work harder and try and to win every match to take them to playoffs. “Our varsity team is feeling itself out to develop the chemistry needed to take the next step. We are talented, but have a lot of new faces that are learning each other’s progression and communication. We look forward to seeing the end result when these amazing Lady Pirates find their stride,” said Coach Denise Cordero.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO