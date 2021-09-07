CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police: Tour Bus Driver Shot on Maryland Highway

By Associated Press
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a passenger tour bus was shot and wounded early Tuesday while traveling on a Maryland highway, state police said. The tour bus was traveling on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Interstate 195 around 2:45 a.m. when a passing motorist shot at the bus, police said in a news release. The driver was struck and pulled off the road and into the departure lanes at Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

