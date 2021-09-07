CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok surpasses YouTube in viewing time per user

By Marianne Garvey
 6 days ago
(CNN) — If video killed the radio star, TikTok may be replacing YouTube as the latest launching pad for young fame. Social media consumers in the UK and US are spending more time on TikTok than YouTube, a new report suggests, and the entertainment industry seems to be paying attenion. Take Addison Rae, a TikTok dancer who stars in the Netflix trending hit "He's All That" or the newly released "D'Amelio Show," on Hulu, based on "TikTok's First Family." Across entertainment genres, TikTok influencers are finding new success.

www.cnn.com

