Are you Reconsidering ... Everything? There's a New Book To Help With That
If you had a mid-career crisis this past year, you’re far from alone. In April, more than 4 million Americans quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department, a record number of resignations. The pandemic has forced people to reconsider, well, everything. If you’re among them, there is now a book for that. In ROAR: into the second half of your life (before it's too late), Michael Clinton, a former publishing executive, offers an actionable roadmap for anyone at a professional or personal crossroads, urging readers to reimagine their lives before a disruption—like, say, a global pandemic—does it for them. It's like a manual for these times.www.popularmechanics.com
Comments / 0