Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth

According to the new market research report "Enteric Disease Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), End Use (Food (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables) and Water), Pathogen Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market for Enteric Disease Testing is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026. The increase in global food production impacts the food enteric disease testing market growth by increasing the number of food safety controls in each step from raw material procurement till the product reaches the consumers. Further, food manufacturers are willing to pay for testing and certification and have included this practice in their manufacturing cycles. With consumers becoming increasingly aware about the food and water-borne illnesses and stringent regulations to meet international standards, there is growing demand for enteric disease testing market.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO