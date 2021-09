The Amazon Prime Cinderella movie didn’t go over well with critics, but in part that might be because it has so much competition in its field. There’s a vast pantheon of Cinderella movies — and Cinderella plays and musicals and radio shows and ballets, and basically every sort of adaptation under the sun. Versions of the story go back to ancient China and Greece, but the fairy tale version most American audiences will know is the Charles Perrault version, penned in the 1600s. It’s a timeless fairy tale that’s been retold over and over again, but writer-director Kay Cannon deliberately took big, modern risks with her new take on the tale. A jukebox musical? No villain? Girlboss Cinderella?

