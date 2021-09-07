Georgia Tech out to avoid wreck as Kennesaw State eyes upset
Georgia Tech attempts to rebound after opening with a loss to Northern Illinois. Visiting Kennesaw State arrives in Atlanta for a nonconference game on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets were an 18 1/2-point favorite against the Huskies, who used a Rocky Lombardi touchdown pass and ensuing two-pointconversion with 38 seconds remaining to pull out a 22-21 win. The Huskies blocked Georgia Tech's 60-yard field goal attempt with one second remaining to secure the win.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0