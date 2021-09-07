CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech out to avoid wreck as Kennesaw State eyes upset

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Tech attempts to rebound after opening with a loss to Northern Illinois. Visiting Kennesaw State arrives in Atlanta for a nonconference game on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets were an 18 1/2-point favorite against the Huskies, who used a Rocky Lombardi touchdown pass and ensuing two-pointconversion with 38 seconds remaining to pull out a 22-21 win. The Huskies blocked Georgia Tech's 60-yard field goal attempt with one second remaining to secure the win.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Waleska, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
tigernet.com

Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds released

Clemson is a big favorite in its home ACC opener. The Tigers (1-1) host Georgia Tech (1-1) for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC Saturday as a 29-point favorite. Clemson is coming off of a 49-3 win over SC State, while Georgia Tech topped Kennesaw State at home, 45-17.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennesaw State#American Football#Clemson#Fcs#The Big South Conference#Reinhardt
Scarlet Nation

What UAB said about Georgia after the game

Following No. 2 Georgia’s devastating 56-7 rout over UAB, Blazers head coach Bill Clark met with the media and primarily discussed the extraordinary performance by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. No UAB players were made available. “To start off, we got behind early,” Clark said. “We gave up a big play...
GEORGIA STATE
FanBuzz

Auburn’s Colors Were Stolen From Another School

The Southeastern Conference is full of history, traditions and rivalries. Mascot thievery and degrading chants are just a way of life when it comes to football in the deep south. Flip through the history books at each of these SEC schools and you’ll find some pretty interesting stories. The Florida...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Spun

Oregon Announces Crushing Injury News After Win At Ohio State

Now No. 4 Oregon came away with an upset win over Ohio State last Saturday, but it came at a major cost. The Ducks entered last Saturday’s marquee clash without the services of three of their defensive starters. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and veteran linebacker Dru Mathis didn’t play versus the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, Oregon lost another player to injury during the game.
OHIO STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi St. avoids La. Tech upset bid with 35-34 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and Mississippi State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in a season opener. LA Tech trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points. But in the game’s final 12 minutes,...
LOUISIANA STATE
tigernet.com

Clemson jumped in ESPN Power Rankings

ESPN's Power Rankings judged college football after Week 2 and Clemson maintained its spot after reaching .500 on Saturday. Clemson is No. 7 there despite a top-5 upset on the weekend slate, as Oregon surged to No. 3 after winning 35-28 at Ohio State, which dropped to No. 11. Texas...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
chatsports.com

Northern Illinois upsets Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Bulldog fans should be happy with the Dawgs’ 10-3 win over Clemson, but UGA fans should not ignore Georgia Tech’s loss to Northern Illinois to open the season. The Northern Illinois Huskies led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for most of the game. The Yellow Jackets fought back to take a 21-14 lead with under six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
clemsontigers.com

Cross Country Opens Season at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Clemson cross country team competed for the first time this season on Friday morning at the Kennesaw State Opener. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished second overall, both behind Georgia Tech. Freshmen shined for the Tigers at the meet, with Sawyer Dagan finishing fourth overall...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy