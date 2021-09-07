CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

PATRIOTS NEWS: Week 1 Expectations for Mac Jones & Hunter Henry’s Status

By CLNS Media
clnsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Bill Belichick started the day off by clarifying his statements on the vaccine. Bill said: We’re better off if everybody is vaccinated” Then OC Josh McDaniels said they are focused on the process and not the results ahead of rookie QB Mac Jones’ debut in week 1. Tight End Hunter Henry was asked about Mac Jones and said he’s, “excited to go out and compete with him this weekend.” So it looks like he is preparing to play this weekend.

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Rips Cam Newton Following Patriots Release: VIDEO

O.J. Simpson slapped at Cam Newton’s vaccination status, saying the now former New England Patriots quarterback can’t be a leader if he can’t protect his team from COVID-19. Simpson still likes to give his opinion on NFL matters. After all, he set league rushing records when he was a tailback...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Patriots News#Mac Jones Hunter#Qb Mac Jones#Clns Media Network
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Skip Bayless names 3 teams that should sign Cam Newton today

Skip Bayless weighs in on three teams he believes would win more games with Cam Newton than with their current starter. Nobody expected Cam Newton to be available at this point in the offseason, or really at all. The shocking move came Tuesday when New England released Newton. This move...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFL
FanSided

Former Broncos, Browns safety takes ruthless shot at Mac Jones

Former NFL safety, TJ Ward, takes to Twitter to criticize Mac Jones after Jones’ first start with the New England Patriots. Mac Jones started his first NFL game with the New England Patriots yesterday and lost 17-16 against the Miami Dolphins. Many people were impressed with Jones’ debut, and finished the game feeling optimistic about his future. Former safety T.J. Ward was not one of those people.
NFL
SB Nation

Grading every NFL rookie QB debut in Week 1

The 2021 NFL Draft was always going to be defined by the quarterbacks. Five QBs were taken in the first round this past year, a number that has only been surpassed once (by the famed 1983 class) and matched twice (in 1999 and 2018) in NFL history. Quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in the draft for only the third time ever (after 1999 again and 1971).
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones has been getting some help from his girlfriend heading into his first NFL start. Jones revealed that his girlfriend helps him walk through the playbook in their front yard. “She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy