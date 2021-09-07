PATRIOTS NEWS: Week 1 Expectations for Mac Jones & Hunter Henry’s Status

Bill Belichick started the day off by clarifying his statements on the vaccine. Bill said: We’re better off if everybody is vaccinated” Then OC Josh McDaniels said they are focused on the process and not the results ahead of rookie QB Mac Jones’ debut in week 1. Tight End Hunter Henry was asked about Mac Jones and said he’s, “excited to go out and compete with him this weekend.” So it looks like he is preparing to play this weekend.