WILLIAM LAKO: What comes next for the markets?

Stocks have impressed through the first eight months of 2021, gaining more than 21% percent through the end of August. The Real Estate sector has led the way higher, gaining 32.64 percent, followed closely by Financials with a gain of slightly more than 31 percent and Energy gaining nearly 31 percent. This may not come as a surprise considering the reported inflation numbers. The Consumer Price Index has bounced above 5 percent for the past two months, and Producer Price Index numbers, showing prices paid by companies for raw materials, are likewise high, indicating we may see more price inflation in months to come as these companies pass those higher prices on to consumers. Energy, Real Estate, and Financials tend to perform well when consumer prices are on the rise.