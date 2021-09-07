CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Florida Financial Services Companies Turn Against One Other Over 'Confusingly Similar' Name

Cover picture for the articleIce Miller filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of White Wolf Capital, founder Elie P. Azar and various affiliated financial and investment services companies. The suit pursues claims against White Wolf Enterprises LLC over its use of the similar trade name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23192, Azar et al v. White Wolf Enterprises LLC.

