Celebrities

Lil Nas X Rolls Out a 'Baby Registry' for Charity Ahead of the Birth of 'Montero'

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Lil Nas X prepares to welcome his bouncing baby Montero into the world, he's giving fans some ideas for what he'd like at his baby shower. On Tuesday (Sept. 7), Lil Nas continued his pregnancy-inspired rollout of his new album by creating a fake baby registry for fans to peruse through. But instead of having fans purchase strollers, car seats or cribs, the 22-year-old star is instead asking them to donate to a series of charities that are important to him.

