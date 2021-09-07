EPCOT’s Creations Shop & Club Cool Opening Date Announced!

Exciting news coming out of Walt Disney World! With the 50th Anniversary celebration less than 25 days away from launching on October 1, 2021, we’re learning new additions will be arriving early at EPCOT! We previously shared the news that MouseGear would no longer be the flagship merchandise location at EPCOT. Rather, Disney announced a shop called “Creations” is coming soon. With that news, Disney also shared that they may have closed the old Club Cool featuring Coca-Cola, but would be revitalizing the shop for a newer experience. We have now learned that Disney has officially revealed the opening date for the highly anticipated Creations Shop as well as the revitalized Club Cool.