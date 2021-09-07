CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

EPCOT’s Creations Shop & Club Cool Opening Date Announced!

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news coming out of Walt Disney World! With the 50th Anniversary celebration less than 25 days away from launching on October 1, 2021, we’re learning new additions will be arriving early at EPCOT! We previously shared the news that MouseGear would no longer be the flagship merchandise location at EPCOT. Rather, Disney announced a shop called “Creations” is coming soon. With that news, Disney also shared that they may have closed the old Club Cool featuring Coca-Cola, but would be revitalizing the shop for a newer experience. We have now learned that Disney has officially revealed the opening date for the highly anticipated Creations Shop as well as the revitalized Club Cool.

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Can Drink Free Coke Products At EPCOT Starting Next Week

If you have been looking forward to seeing the new Creations Shop and Club Cool come to life at EPCOT, we finally have some good news for you!. Disney has been hard at work renovating Future World for quite some time now, and although there is still a lot of work to be done, we now have an opening date for the highly anticipated Creations Shop and Club Cool. Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) just Tweeted a new update on the two locations, also announcing that the store will open September 15.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
WORLD
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Ride Remains Unexpectedly Closed For Nearly 10 Days

The fan-favorite EPCOT ride, Living with the Land, is continuing to experience prolonged downtime as it has now been unexpectedly closed for nearly 10 days. The ride was never listed on the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, and so at this time, we do not have a reason as to why the attraction isn’t available.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Mousegear#Coca Cola#Creations And Club Cool#Future World
allears.net

What the NEW Disney World Annual Passes Will COST

Disney World Annual Passes will be returning SOON!. Previously, Disney had shared that Annual Pass sales would resume prior to the 50th anniversary on October 1st. Today, we learned that they will be resuming on September 8th! Along with a date, Disney also shared that they would be debuting four NEW tiers for their Passholder system.
LIFESTYLE
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

There’s a Secret Room In EPCOT (And It’s Air-Conditioned!)

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, make sure you come prepared, as the Florida heat is something that cannot be escaped…or can it?. Though the sun and humidity typically come out in full force, especially during the summer months, there are some ways you can cool off and duck out of the heat — and no, I am not telling you to go get soaked on Splash Mountain.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Most Universally Loved Disney Parks Rides

In terms of iconic Disney attractions, not every ride is made the same. In other words, not every ride is going to be everyone’s cup of tea. (Literally…the Mad Tea Party only appeals to a small demographic.) Conversely, though, there are some rides that truly transcend for pretty much everyone...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Next Possible Disney World Construction Project Spotted in Aerial Photo

Walt Disney World Resort is the largest theme park in the world, with a whopping 27,000 acres. Within its boundaries, the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — cover approximately 950 acres. Though there are, of course, several Disney World Resort hotels, Disney Springs, and two water parks on property, Disney World still owns land that is not currently being used.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy