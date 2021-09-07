Bye Bye Birdie: America’s beloved Purple Martins gather together before flying back to Brazil
Purple Martin pre-migratory roosts are forming now. North America’s largest species of swallow, Purple Martins nest and raise their families in North America and winter in the rainforests of Brazil. East of the Rocky Mountains, Purple Martins nest almost exclusively in human-supplied housing. They are one of America’s most well-loved songbirds, known for their chattering song, aerial acrobatics, insect-eating habits, and their tolerance of humans.www.franklinfavorite.com
Comments / 0