CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bye Bye Birdie: America’s beloved Purple Martins gather together before flying back to Brazil

Franklin Favorite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurple Martin pre-migratory roosts are forming now. North America’s largest species of swallow, Purple Martins nest and raise their families in North America and winter in the rainforests of Brazil. East of the Rocky Mountains, Purple Martins nest almost exclusively in human-supplied housing. They are one of America’s most well-loved songbirds, known for their chattering song, aerial acrobatics, insect-eating habits, and their tolerance of humans.

www.franklinfavorite.com

Comments / 0

Related
gentside.co.uk

Meet the great white shark's even bigger, scarier predator

On a beach on the east coast of Africa, observers made a chilling discovery. Five great white sharks were found washed up on the sand, visibly killed by predators that were even more terrifying than them. Liver-devouring beasts. These predators are none other than orcas. They attacked all the sharks...
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#America#The Purple Martins#Pmca
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

On the Road: an Adventure-Lover's Guide to Iceland's Ring Road

Tick off geothermal wonders such as the Blue Lagoon, then head into the wilds for whale-watching tours, glacier treks and fjord-side hotels in Iceland. We don’t know if this iconic Iceland road trip, which loops around the entire Nordic nation, will put more miles on your car or on your favourite pair of hiking boots. As you wrap around the Ring Road, you’ll be tempted to jump out at every curve of this 1,322km glassine road to explore the rugged mountain trails, quiet coastal fishing villages and serene fjord-lined shore. Top up your tank and tick off every must-see natural landmark in this nature-studded island – with a few hidden gems mixed in – during this road-trip adventure, pit-stopping at some cosy places to stay along the way.
WORLD
InsideHook

Review: The Newly Renovated Turtle Bay Resort Is a Family-Friendly Paradise on Oahu’s North Shore

Carefully balanced on the coast of Oahu’s ruggedly lush North Shore, Turtle Bay Resort is a heady mix of five-star luxury and laid-back surf culture. The venerable landmark, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023, recently emerged triumphant from a massive renovation as a stunning and stylish, full-service Hawaiian destination guaranteed to put you at ease moments after you arrive.
TRAVEL
Franklin Favorite

Animals prepared more than most humans

Have you thought about how much more trouble it is for us humans to take care of ourselves than it is for animals to live their lives?. Animals must hunt for their food, true, and bring some home for their babies, but there’s no planting and tending. They don’t worry about the weather’s influence on crops. They don’t take on a second job in order to pay for the groceries. They don’t need to cook.
ANIMALS
IBTimes

Outcry As Faroe Islands Slaughter 1,400 Dolphins In A Day

The government of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory, faced an outcry on Tuesday over the culling of more than 1,400 white-sided dolphins in a day in what was said to be the single biggest hunt in the northern archipelago. "There is no doubt that the Faroese whale hunts...
ANIMALS
B98.5

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Says Good Bye

Sadly, this past weekend may have been the final regular race at the well known, loved by many, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough. Personally, I remember many nights in my teen years where Beech Ridge offered a fun time time for low cash, and if you were lucky, you may even find a date there!
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Franklin Favorite

Put Kitchen Scraps and Landscape Trimmings to Work in the Garden

Convert landscape and garden trimmings into valuable compost. Incorporate this soil amendment into garden soil to improve drainage in clay soil and increase water-holding ability in fast-draining sandy soils. It also promotes healthy plant growth more resistant to insect and disease problems and keeps plant-based kitchen scraps and garden waste out of landfills.
GARDENING
Franklin Favorite

Building a Memorial - local gal helps heal a nation

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? Most Americans can answer that question without hesitation, even though it has been 20 years. 20 YEARS! Memories of that day are so vivid and real, it seems it was only yesterday for many of us. The occurrences of that day were so overwhelming, so horrific, so devastating, it seemed the destruction and pain would never end.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy