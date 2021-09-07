Bye Bye Birdie: America’s beloved Purple Martins gather together before flying back to Brazil

Tick off geothermal wonders such as the Blue Lagoon, then head into the wilds for whale-watching tours, glacier treks and fjord-side hotels in Iceland. We don’t know if this iconic Iceland road trip, which loops around the entire Nordic nation, will put more miles on your car or on your favourite pair of hiking boots. As you wrap around the Ring Road, you’ll be tempted to jump out at every curve of this 1,322km glassine road to explore the rugged mountain trails, quiet coastal fishing villages and serene fjord-lined shore. Top up your tank and tick off every must-see natural landmark in this nature-studded island – with a few hidden gems mixed in – during this road-trip adventure, pit-stopping at some cosy places to stay along the way.

