CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles ranked 30th out of 32 teams in USA Today's pre-Week 1 NFL power rankings

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeKLo_0boyFZqq00

The Eagles will begin on-field preparation for the Falcons on Wednesday and as the season opener approaches, it’s time to examine the latest NFL power rankings.

Nate Davis of USA Today looked at all 32 NFL teams entering Week 1 and Philadelphia landed at bottom of the list, with only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans coming in lower.

30. Eagles (30): Teams with so many studs in the trenches usually project to have serious postseason potential. Probably not the case here.

Philadelphia is stacked in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but it’ll be on Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and other skill players to set the tone on offense for Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqKwH_0boyFZqq00

List

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
NBC Sports

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health. A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Three Eagles impacted most by Jordan Mailata contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2021 season with a bang on Saturday, signing Jordan Mailata to a new deal worth $64M. Naturally, there are a few ripple effects of such a huge move. Here are the three players most heavily impacted by the news. Andre Dillard. There’s no doubting that...
NFL
FanSided

Week 1 lessons, NFL power rankings, Chiefs-Browns and more

After Week 1, there are a few stark takeaways from the NFL’s opening weekend. Plus, power rankings and Tom Brady still smoking Father Time. This is a popular refrain you’ll hear throughout the week. It’s popular largely because it’s true. One game doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme for most clubs. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked terrible at the Superdome to open their season, and things turned out alright.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#The Eagles#Nfl Teams#Texans#American Football#Usa Today#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Flacco earns Week 1 nod over Gardner Minshew

In the NFL, teams aren’t allowed to have all 53 of their players active on gamedays. No, even with the expanded gameday eligibility initially established in 2020 that has rolled over into the current season, five-seven players have to spend their afternoon/evening in street clothes, in addition to all of the players on the practice squad who haven’t been called up.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?

After months of team-building, training camp and a now-shorter preseason, it's time for NFL teams to start playing games that count. On Thursday evening, the 2021 NFL season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's plenty we know about...
NFL
Washington Post

Preseason NFL power rankings: It’s the Buccaneers and Chiefs until proven otherwise

Each week during the NFL season, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. In the preseason version, last season’s Super Bowl participants are at the top, with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers first and Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs second. The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams round out the top five. The New England Patriots, seeking a return to prominence, begin at No. 8. The Houston Texans are at the bottom.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

4 major overreactions after Week 1 of the NFL season

Week 1 of the NFL season was filled with plenty of entertainment and wild results. This isn’t the NBA where there are 81 games remaining after opening day, instead there are only 16 more in this new 17 game schedule. Despite the schedule being much shorter in the NFL, there is still more than enough time for the teams who started 0-1.
NFL
Washington Post

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: Saints and Steelers crash the top 5

Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Buccaneers and Chiefs remain atop the rankings. But it gets messy from there. The Bills, Packers, Titans, Browns and Patriots began with losses, although Cleveland’s defeat came while hanging tough with the Chiefs. The Rams move up, and the Saints and Steelers move into the top five. At the bottom, the Texans showed they aren’t the league’s worst team, at least for now.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles extending Jordan Mailata is a no-brainer

The Philadelphia Eagles finalizing left tackle Jordan Mailata’s contract should take all of two seconds. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Mailata is signing a four-year deal that could be worth up to $80 million in total value. The contract means Mailata is tied with Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan for the seventh-highest paid left tackle in the league.
NFL
audacy.com

Jalen Hurts can (and will) be a star quarterback in NFL

As the Eagles picked apart the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, it was impossible not not to be impressed with head coach Nick Sirianni, defensive coordinator Jonthan Gannon, and how the offensive and defensive lines took the game over in the second half. And of course, there was the young...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Falcons score: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts shine as Philadelphia's defense steamrolls Atlanta

DeVonta Smith's NFL debut was as good as advertised and Nick Sirianni earned his first career victory as a head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta. The Eagles' first-round pick tied a team record with six catches in his debut, finishing with 71 yards and a score as Philly scored 25 unanswered points to beat the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 in a crucial road victory.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy