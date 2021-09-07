For Other World Trade Centers After 9/11, A Shared Name Was A Burden And A Benefit
When the planes hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center name was catapulted into global notoriety. At the time, the South Central Pennsylvania International Network was waiting on application approval for its new brand: the World Trade Center Harrisburg. After the attacks, Executive Director Tina Weyant said plans to partner with a developer to build an office tower adorned with the brand sputtered.www.bisnow.com
