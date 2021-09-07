NEWS: IMAX Breaks Global Box Office Record With Release of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’
How we watch movies has changed a lot over the past year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Due to the closure of various theaters and the hesitancy that some viewers feel towards heading back to the theaters, Disney has opted to take a hybrid approach to movie releases. We saw this recently with popular releases like Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise, but Marvel’s latest movie took a different approach, and it seems to be suggesting that exclusive theater releases could see success once again.allears.net
