CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

What Should Really Be Texas' Official Food, According To Reddit

By Erica Andrews
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas is known for a lot of things like the Alamo, great country music, ranching, and of course, delicious barbecue. The way the Lone State roasts their meat is very specific depending on which part of the region you're in, per Culture Trip. Central Texas likes using oak and pecan wood, while West Texans enjoy eating mesquite style. East and South Texas prefer to focus on the flavors of the sauce, but if you're in the Central region of the state, it's all about the rub that's used on the barbecued beef.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Reddit Thinks Taco Bell Might Be Adding These Combo Meals

Images of new Taco Bell combo meals have been making the rounds on the Taco Bell subreddit. One is a cheddar chicken quesadilla combo that offers the quesadilla, a crunchy taco, and a large drink for $6.79. The other is a Cravings Trio that allows you to pick either a large drink or medium freeze to go with a combo of two of the following four foods: a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme, a Cheese Quesadilla, or a Crunchwrap Supreme. Together, these three only cost $5.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Post

Readers critique The Post: What Gene Weingarten should know about Indian food

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Words are the first thing he should eat.
MLB
inputmag.com

Reddit refuses to host Texas abortion bounty hunt

Reddit has wiped the subreddit r/TXBountyHunters from its platform, less than a week after the group was created on September 2. The subreddit dedicated itself to “sharing tips on identifying, reporting, and collecting bounty on those breaking Texas law TX SB8,” according to the subreddit’s description. Texas’ new abortion law,...
TEXAS STATE
US105

It’s Texas Energy Savings Day! But What Does That Really Mean?

So--when I first saw that this was something coming up in September a few weeks back-my initial thought without really looking into what that name meant was--all of us in Texas are being asked to cut back / conserve energy today. Perhaps even as a way to ease the burden on the shaky power grid here for even just one day. It's not unheard of-we had two things similar to this in Chicago- one called "Lights Out" where every day after 11pm, all the buildings downtown would turn all their lights off so that migrating birds wouldn't fly into buildings; and the annual observation of "Earth Hour"-where lights / power are turned off for an hour city-wide for conservation purposes. So the idea wasn't completely foreign to me.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Which Wich

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches made waves in the franchise restaurant industry. The company, which has hundreds of stores across the country and around the world, serves its signature sandwiches to masses of hungry customers every year (via Which Wich). The first restaurant location opened in 2003 in Dallas, Texas and...
DALLAS, TX
Mashed

This Is The State With The Most Starbucks Stores

It seems like there's a Starbucks on every corner no matter what state you're in, but this is extra true in California, which boasts more locations than any other by a long shot. With nearly 3,000 of the Seattle-based cafes to its credit currently, The Golden State is way ahead of the second-place state of Texas, which has 1,215, according to Eat This, Not That!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What It's Really Like Inside A Ghost Kitchen

During the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, ghost kitchens grew immensely popular as flagging restaurants had to find ways to make rent without serving diners. Even though the pandemic conditions may one day disappear, people like John Kelly, CEO of marketing software company Zenreach, expect ghost kitchens to remain. "Food delivery is one area that will probably level out to a new normal that is higher post-pandemic than pre-pandemic, and that bodes well for ghost kitchens," he explained to Food Safety News in July.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#South Texas#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Official Food#Culture Trip#West Texans#The Texas Legislature#State Symbols Usa#New Mexicans#Tex Mex
Mashed

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt Claps Back At Reddit Food Critics

In terms of being relatable and striking a chord with fans, few chefs manage to do as good a job as J. Kenji López-Alt. As evidenced by his YouTube channel, he spends a lot of time at home cooking with a camera so that his viewers can observe him in the kitchen as he reflects on food and works on new dishes. "I enjoy making these videos, and I'm gonna keep at it, so long as it doesn't become a chore," he writes on his channel. In addition to his YouTube offerings, he's also a cookbook author and the culinary consultant at Serious Eats.
INTERNET
Mashed

The Truth About Chicago's Famous Tamale Guy

At just about midnight, you're out at the bars on a Saturday night, and you're starting to get a little hungry and tired. As the music and chatter of the bar surrounds you, maybe you worry about the hangover that looms in the coming morning. You're just about to tell your friends you have to head out to find some food, or even just go home to your welcoming bed — until a local legend arrives.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Wing Boss Just Dropped 2 Hot New Menu Items For Fall

As Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. expands its new Wing Boss virtual restaurant chain nationwide, the company is also expanding the delivery-only service's menu for fall. Wing Boss just introduced two new items, according to a company press release: the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad. Wing Boss' signature item may be its pit-smoked wings, but chicken tenders are on the menu, too, and they're used in the new sandwich and salad. And while "Buffalo" is in the name of these new items, you can order the tenders dipped in any of the sauces or rubs your local Wing Boss has available. These may include mild and hot Buffalo, of course, in addition to chili, Cajun, lemon pepper, barbecue, Korean, atomic, and garlic parmesan (via Wing Boss).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Canada Is Temporarily Swapping Its Vanilla Frosty For This Bold Flavor

Wendy's Frostys have been staples for as long as many can remember. The classic vanilla and chocolate flavors have both graced dessert menus and been used as a sweet dipping sauce for fries, among other unconventional manners of consumption. According to The Square Deal blog, the Frosty is based on a different treat that appeared on the non-Wendy' menu of a racetrack in the 1960s. Advertised as a "SECRET FORMULA, FROSTED MALTED," it was adopted and adapted by Wendy's.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Kroger Has Big News For Fans Of Fast Food

If you're making a quick run to Kroger, it could mean you need a few more ingredients to cook up a big meal, but in the future making that run could indicate your dinner has already been made and is ready to serve. According to Marketplace, Kroger announced it has begun a partnership to introduce ghost kitchens in its stores. The announcement comes after the growth in grocery shopping brought on by the pandemic has slowed and consumers are spending more time out of the home, according to the outlet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

44% Of Shoppers Agree This Is The Best Brand Of Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise may be the most basic of condiments, and yet it's actually surprisingly complex if you take into consideration how it's made. As anyone who's ever tried making their own mayo at home can attest, it's no easy task getting oil and egg yolks to emulsify. Still, homemade mayo – or at least the kind made in-house at a restaurant – is something everyone should try at least once. It really is to the store-bought stuff like, well, boeuf bourguignon is to Dinty Moore.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Major Crisis That Forced This Colorado Dunkin' To Close

JB Partners, an Arizona-based franchisee company for Dunkin', has faced difficulties in their Colorado Springs expansion. Namely, their restaurants are short-staffed due to what the industry insists on calling the labor shortage. According to The Colorado Springs Gazette, after surviving 50 years of various natural and economic calamities, one local Dunkin' location ultimately fell because it only had three employees, not the needed 15.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

This TikTok Chef Used The Sun To Cook A Fancy Lobster Omelet

The sweaty period of time between June and September can be best illustrated by the image of eggs frying on a sidewalk from the sheer heat of the summer sun. It was only a matter of time, then, before one chef applied Gordon Ramsay's obsession with "elevating" foods to this process.
RECIPES
Mashed

A Dreaded Moment Has Seemingly Arrived For Fans Of Arby's Potato Cakes

The death knell has finally sounded for Arby's beloved potato cakes and fans of the starchy comfort food are devastated. According to The Takeout, Arby's has confirmed it themselves — potato cakes are out and crinkle fries are permanently in. How the company could think that crinkle fries, a sometimes soggy and pale potato product, could in any way compete with the crispy on the outside, soft on the inside goodness of a potato cake is a mystery. We get that the chain must have its reasons, and it did warn us back in May, but the substitution of crinkle fries just makes the whole thing worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Antonia Lofaso's Black Market Liquor Bar

Located in Studio City, California, Antonia Lofaso's Black Market Liquor Bar has been serving American eclectic food and craft cocktails since 2011, per the bar's website. Opening the eatery wasn't Antonia Lofaso's first foray into running a kitchen. She had done just that at the erstwhile West Hollywood supper club, Foxtail, until it shuttered permanently, according to Harry and David. The new establishment marked a major step forward for Lofaso and possibly serves as one of the most significant contributions she made to America's culinary landscape.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy