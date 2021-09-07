What Should Really Be Texas' Official Food, According To Reddit

So--when I first saw that this was something coming up in September a few weeks back-my initial thought without really looking into what that name meant was--all of us in Texas are being asked to cut back / conserve energy today. Perhaps even as a way to ease the burden on the shaky power grid here for even just one day. It's not unheard of-we had two things similar to this in Chicago- one called "Lights Out" where every day after 11pm, all the buildings downtown would turn all their lights off so that migrating birds wouldn't fly into buildings; and the annual observation of "Earth Hour"-where lights / power are turned off for an hour city-wide for conservation purposes. So the idea wasn't completely foreign to me.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO